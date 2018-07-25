Rachel Platten Is Pregnant! Singer Feels 'Total Bliss' and 'Fear' About Expecting First Child

Rachel Platten is pregnant!

The “Fight Song” singer, 37, is expecting her first child with husband Kevin Lazan, she announced Wednesday on Instagram, sharing a bare baby-bump photo.

“This is one of my most exciting announcements, but also one of my most vulnerable. So here goes…. I am pregnant!!” Platten began in her caption. “I can’t believe I’m finally typing these words – I have wanted to share this news for months.”

“As I thought about how to share what I have been experiencing, I became paralyzed about doing it the exact, perfect way — how to express all of my total bliss and yet all this fear too?” she continued.

“I finally realized that I can’t worry about making being ME comfortable for everybody else, I have to share this journey MY WAY: with honesty, vulnerability, love and an open heart,” Platten wrote.

Rachel Platten

The mom-to-be admitted that she has struggled with vastly differing emotions, from excitement to nervousness — and hasn’t been immune to the infamous first-trimester morning sickness.

“The truth is, I am overwhelmed with love, joy and happiness about our baby. It’s a total miracle that I’m growing a human and my husband and I couldn’t be more thrilled,” she wrote. “But, I have also had an incredibly difficult spring and summer with serious nausea, exhaustion, constant sickness and all the awful symptoms no one wants to really talk about when sharing the ‘perfect blessed journey’ of pregnancy.”

“I was so afraid that if I shared that part (the difficulty of flying and performing while puking in green rooms and airplanes) that I’d seem ungrateful somehow when I’m actually crazy full of gratitude — I’m just HUMAN,” Platten explained. “Human emotions are complex. We can feel more than one thing at once you know? We can hold both love and wonder and aw and joy, but also frustration and sickness and fear and darker stuff too and it’s normal!”

She continued, “With all the mystery and wonder around this, one thing that has been abundantly clear to me: this little unbelievable soul that I haven’t even met yet is going to be my biggest teacher in the world and I cannot wait to learn.”

Rachel Platten

The Wildfire singer — who released her sophomore album Waves last October — previously opened up to PEOPLE about how her husband helped inspire her song “Collide.”

” ‘Collide’ is about not wanting to hide yourself and being super comfortable with the person that you’re with — so comfortable that you want to leave the lights on,” she said. “I wrote it on a day when I was feeling extra into my husband and how he makes me feel perfect in my skin.”