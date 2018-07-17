“I want my child to be able to explore the wonders of Grand Canyon without the threat of toxic uranium pollution nearby,” Strahovski, 35, said in a press release.

“Being out in the wild had a profound impact on my upbringing and helped form who I am today,” added Strahovski, who plays Serena Joy on the hit Hulu series. “These majestic places should be protected and accessible to everyone.”

Currently, attempts are underway to allow uranium and other mining on the public lands surrounding the Grand Canyon, according to the Sierra Club. Temporary protections are in place, but permanent protections need to be made in order to protect surrounding communities and waterways from radioactive contamination.

For the outdoor adventure, Strahovski wore a fitted white shirt, which hugged her adorable bump, a camel-colored long-sleeved shirt, dark pants and tennis shoes that she paired with a green hat. The couple’s dog also joined the parents-to-be for the excursion!

Heather Wilson/Sierra Club

Heather Wilson/Sierra Club

Heather Wilson/Sierra Club

In May, Strahovski announced that she and Loden are expecting their first child together.

“I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news – I’m going to be a Mama!” Strahovski wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her baby bump. “So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day!”

Last September, she surprised fans with the news that she secretly wed Loden over the summer.

“We ended up jumping in the lake in our suit and gown, it was ridiculously hot. But we had a great time,” she said on the Emmy Awards red carpet.

“We all made it through and did some dancing. It was fantastic,” Loden said.