Hey Baby! Pregnant Rachel Weisz, 48, Reveals Bump While Out in N.Y.C. — See Her Looks!

Days after announcing her pregnancy, Rachel Weisz hit the streets of New York City, showing off her growing baby bump for the first time.

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress was photographed on Monday in the Big Apple heading to an event at the 92nd Street Y wearing a bright red textured dress with a bow tied above her baby belly. She accessorized the look with gold chunky heels and dark shades.

Earlier in the day, Weisz attended the Tribeca Film Festival where she turned heads in a long-sleeve striped knit maxi dress. She wore the same sunglasses, but paired them with black slip-ons and a matching black purse.

The baby on the way will be the actress’ first child with Daniel Craig, who she married in 2011. Weisz is also mom to Henry, her 11-year-old son from her previous relationship with Darren Aronofsky, while Craig, 50, has a 25-year-old daughter, Ella, with ex Fiona Loudon.

Weisz revealed that she was expecting a second child in an interview with the New York Times, published last Friday.

“We’re going to have a little human,” she said. “We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

Added the second-time mom-to-be, “I’ll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy.”

Prior to her baby bump debut, Weisz was spotted in the Big Apple keeping any hints of her pregnancy bundled up under a long navy blue coat, which she paired with a bright red beanie.

She also kept things under wraps on April 9, as she and Craig attended The Opportunity Network’s 11th Annual Night Of Opportunity Gala in Manhattan. Posing on the red carpet together, Weisz wore an oversized orange knee-length gown with a black jacket, silver sandals and a matching clutch.

Weisz and Craig are typically private about their relationship and personal lives, but she previously told the Evening Standard that she would rather her son Henry didn’t follow in her footsteps and begin his career by modeling.