Pregnant Natalie Portman and Husband Benjamin Millepied Enjoy Date Night at Gotham Awards

Natalie Portman may have lost the best actress category at the 2016 Gotham Awards, but she was definitely one of the best dressed.

The road to the Oscars is officially here, and Monday’s event marked the start of award season where Portman, a veteran red carpet style star, hid her baby bump with intricate beading and elaborate sequins.

The mother-to-be, 35, wore an elegant white dress from Rodarte’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection. Her stylist Kate Young shared a close-up look of the designer ensemble’s floral designs on Instagram for all fashion lovers to obsess over.

The Jackie star completed her ensemble with an Eddie Borgo clutch as well as gold and pearl jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Joining her at the awards show was husband Benjamin Millepied.

Portman and Millepied are expecting their second child together. The couple, who were married in 2012 in Big Sur, California, are already parents to 5-year-old son Aleph.

Getty (3)

Also at the Keegan-Michael Key-hosted event were Katie Holmes (in Zac Posen), Moonlight‘s Janelle Monae (in Christian Siriano) and Amy Adams (in Max Mara) who was honored with the career-tribute honor.