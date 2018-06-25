Pregnant Kate Hudson Bares Baby Bump in a Bikini, Jokes Her Hidden Swimsuit Is 'Pretty Cute'

Kate Hudson‘s baby bump is taking over!

Early Monday morning, the pregnant actress — who’s expecting her third child, a daughter, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in late summer— shared a photo taken in Greece showing off her bare baby bump, joking with her followers that her bathing suit is “cute” even though it’s not exactly visible in the shot.

“I think my bikinis pretty cute … 🤔👙#SheBig #HerGurl 💕,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Hudson, 39, is currently vacationing overseas with Fujikawa, 32, and her family, including mom Goldie Hawn, the latter’s longtime partner Kurt Russell, Hudson’s brother Oliver and her sons Bingham Hawn, 7 next month, and Ryder Russell, 14.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: She’s Bumpin’ Along! See Pregnant Kate Hudson’s Sweetest Baby Bump Photos

While this is the first bare-bump snapshot the star has shared from her trip, Hudson has posted a variety of photos of her famous family bonding during her last European getaway before baby.

Hawn, 72, looked positively blissful in a sweet photo shared to her pregnant daughter’s Instagram account on Thursday, resting her head against Hudson’s cheek.

“Mama love,” Hudson captioned the moment, adding a red heart emoji.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson on How Her Third Pregnancy Is Different — from Pre-Natal Yoga to Morning Sickness



The mom-to-be’s belly has been getting a lot of love, too! Last month, she used Instagram Stories to show off a unique beauty treatment: a sheet mask she placed over her bare baby bump.

“Belly mask!” Hudson wrote on top of the video, which she stayed silent throughout while panning the camera up and down. “Feels amazing.”

The product — by Hatch Mama — retails for $12, with the company describing it as an “all-natural hydrating” treatment that “was made for pregnant bellies to help minimize stretch marks during pregnancy and help soften inflamed scar tissue postpartum.”