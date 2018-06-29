Pregnant Hilary Duff Shows a Peek of Her Growing Baby Bump in L.A.

Hilary Duff stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, showing a peek of her growing baby bump in a colorful maxi dress.

The Younger actress and “Sparks” singer, 30, is expecting her second child with first-time dad-to-be Matthew Koma.

But pregnancy doesn’t seem to be slowing Duff down, and she ran errands in the flowing dress, which she accessorized with pink-tinted shades, a black bag, matching sandals and gold jewelry.

Hilary Duff PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

One of those stops brought Duff a snack.

“God bless fruit + lime + tajin,” she wrote on a photo on her Instagram Stories, as she kissed a clear plastic cup of the refreshing treats.

Hilary Duff Hilary Duff/Instagram

Duff’s day out comes after she shared a video of her sex reveal party to Instagram.

“A few [weeks] ago we had one of the most exciting Mother’s Day! Filled with amazing friends, family, mothers, and neighbors❤,” she captioned a clip of the emotional event on Tuesday, shot as the actress jumped up and down with excitement as a group of family and friends — including son Luca Cruz, 6, and Koma — learned she was having a girl.

“It was such a fun surprise! I can’t think of any other way to find out what was cooking in my belly than this,” she continued. “The anticipation was brutal but the pay off was huge! I basically jumped 3 feet off the ground lol 💖 #hurryuplittlegirlwewanttomeetyou.”

After announcing she and Koma were expecting their first child together earlier this month, Duff shared details about the big reveal — admitting she had her heart set on having a little girl since she is already mom to a son.

“I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy,” the actress and singer recalled in an On Air phone conversation with Ryan Seacrest. “I have a boy already, which would’ve been great and I’m obsessed with Luca, but I don’t know, I just wanted one of each.”

“It was funny that I cared so much. My sister has girls and I feel like I’m really girly,” Duff said, mentioning sister Haylie (who welcomed daughter No. 2, Lulu Gray, on June 5). “But for the past six years I’ve bought monsters and trucks and planes and Luca’s into all the boy stuff, so everything’s blue and green and I was just ready for pink and purple stuff.”

On Monday, the Lizzie McGuire alum had fans speculating about the first initial of her daughter’s name when she posted a new photo of herself with Koma, 31.

“Everyday we are growing … Baby B is growing … growing is nice with you,” Duff captioned the picture of the parents-to-be.

Though followers were eager to give name suggestions, “Baby B” could refer to the first initial of Koma’s given last name: Bair.