Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Bares Her Baby Bump in a Sweet New Year's Photo with Daughter Dusty

Behati Prinsloo is looking into 2018 with an open heart — and a bare belly!

On Sunday, the pregnant Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a new black-and-white photograph of herself and 15-month-old daughter Dusty Rose captured in a silly moment, with Prinsloo sticking out her tongue and her baby girl reaching up toward her mom’s face.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR! Let’s be kind to one another and our planet 🌍…2017 was cray,” wrote the second-time mom-to-be, whose little one on the way with husband Adam Levine will be another baby girl.

Continued Prinsloo, 28, “Can’t wait to meet our newest addition in 2018.”

Although Prinsloo has shown off her baby bump multiple times since announcing her second pregnancy in September — just ahead of Dusty’s 1st birthday — Sunday marks the little cutie’s first appearance in one of her mama’s maternity snaps.

One recent adorable moment Prinsloo did capture of her daughter? A snap from behind of Dusty and her Maroon 5 frontman dad, standing in no clothing with their backs toward the camera and their behinds concealed with a peach emoji.

“Same butt different,” the supermodel wrote in the caption.

Of Dusty’s little sibling on the way, Levine, 38, revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in early November, “It’s a girl, we’re having another girl.”

“I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos,” added The Voice coach, revealing that Prinsloo feels the same way. “She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”