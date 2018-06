Baby Bump Brides: Engaged and Expecting!

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Fuller House star John Stamos revealed he and his model-fiancée were expecting their first child together — sharing the big news two months after getting engaged.

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,'” said the actor. McHugh suggested, “‘Maybe we should have a kid [before we get married]’ and I said, ‘Why?'” Stamos recalled, revealing his fiancée jokingly responded, “Because you’re old.”

The couple tied the knot in February 2018 and welcomed their son, Billy, in April 2018.