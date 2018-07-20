Pink Opens Up About Touring the World with Her Two Kids: 'It's the Hardest Thing I've Ever Done'

Traveling with your children is a lot of hard work — but it can also be incredibly rewarding.

In a sneak peak at an upcoming episode of Reese Witherspoon‘s new series Shine on With Reese, pop superstar Pink opened up about what it’s like to take her children on tour with her.

“Going on tour with children is really tricky. It’s exhausting. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” remarked Pink, who is currently on tour in Australia. “But I’m very, very fortunate that I get to bring my kids with me and that I kind of get to integrate them into my [work] life.”

The 38-year-old “What About Us” singer and husband Carey Hart are parents to son Jameson Moon, 18 months, and daughter Willow Sage, 7 — both of whom are currently in Australia with their mother.



Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Pink and daughter Willow Splash News

RELATED: Family Vacation! Pink and Husband Carey Hart Smile Alongside Their Kids During Trip to Bali

Pink also shared the surprising reason her daughter Willow gave for why Berlin was her favorite city they visited during a recent European trip.

“We went to Budapest, and we went to Berlin, and the Holocaust memorial,” the musician recalled while driving in a car with the 42-year-old actress, adding that after learning her grandmother was Jewish, her daughter, who was 6 at the time, replied: “Well, then this could have been us.”

She added, “I asked her by the time we got to London, I said, ‘What was your favorite city?’ And she said, ‘I think it was Berlin.’ And I said, ‘Why?’ And she said, ‘Because there was a wall and people were separated, and there was a war and people were killed, and now everybody’s together and there’s no more wall and there’s no more war and that means everything that’s bad can be good again.’ ”

“And I’m just listening to her and I’m like, ‘You’re amazing and you’re totally right: Everything that’s bad can be good again,’ ” Pink mused.

RELATED: Pink and Carey Hart’s Daughter Willow Pulls Her Own Tooth for $100: “Best Money I Ever Spent”

Before traveling to Australia to embark on the latest leg of her Beautiful Trauma tour, the whole family got a chance to relax during a trip to Bali.

RELATED VIDEO: Pink Graces the Cover of This Year’s Beautiful Issue with Her Two Kids

“Thank you to the people and the ocean and the energy of Bali. We love you,” Pink captioned a series of sweet snapshots of her brood enjoying themselves on the trip.

In one slide, the family of four managed to take a group photo of themselves posing together on a set of steps, while in another image, baby Jameson stands alone on the beach, reaching down to play in the waves.