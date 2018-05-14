Pink Reveals Her Kids Will Decide When She Stops Touring: 'They Are By Far the Priority'

Pink has been performing nonstop as part of her Beautiful Trauma tour — with her husband Carey Hart and their two kids.

While life on the road currently works for her family — her tour was extended through 2019 — the singer, 38, reveals daughter Willow, 6½, and son Jameson, 16 months, will one day have the final say of when all the traveling will conclude.

“When touring stops working for the kids, if they decide they just want to be home and have a normal life, whatever that means, I’ll stop because they are by far the priority,” Pink tells Redbook magazine in the latest issue.

“I think it’s cool that they get to see their mom be the boss and work really freaking hard to realize a dream. I’d say it’s 95 percent positive,” the mother of two says.

In the meantime, being on tour with her children means finding bonding time in between shows.

“When I left [for the Truth About Love Tour], Willow was 14 months, and I would come offstage and breastfeed her. That was our bonding time and some of my favorite moments,” she recalls, adding, “Jameson is now doing the same thing.”

And Pink wouldn’t want it any other way.

“If I had nannies raising my kids and just wanted to be a rock star and party all the time, I wouldn’t be successful and I wouldn’t be happy,” she admits. “I’ve never juggled so many damn plates in my life, but it’s because I want to. I enjoy it.”

Recently, at one of her concerts, Pink was referred to as “Queen Badass,” a title that she says she’s deserving of especially “right now.”

“I have my two kids with me. I’m working my butt off and feel really focused. I feel seen and heard and like the things I’m saying and showing are the right things. I just feel really proud of this journey,” she says.

In April, Pink told PEOPLE that she and Hart, whom she married in 2006, have different roles when it comes to their kids.

“Everything I do as a parent is what I swore I would never do. I’m way more serious and I’m bad cop. I never thought I’d be bad cop,” she said for the cover story of the Beautiful Issue. “My husband promised me I wouldn’t be bad cop, and he has failed me in that way. He’s fun guy, Mr. Fun! And then I come in with the rules.”

Yet it’s a balancing act that has worked for the couple, especially when it comes to parenting. “We’re good partners,” Pink said.

“He’s a fantastic dad and it helps when I’m serious and he comes in and lightens things,” she explained. “It helps me be light because I can get way too worrisome and everything has to be perfect. And those kids love him. He’s so good with them.”