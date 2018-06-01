Pink's Daughter Willow Is 'More Punk Than You' as She Debuts New Purple Hair During Mom's Concert

From pre-show glitter makeup to rocking pink hair, Pink‘s daughter Willow Sage is having the best time expressing her unique style.

Willow, who turns 7 on Saturday, debuted her new purple hair during her famous mom’s Los Angeles Beautiful Trauma show on Thursday when she surprised concertgoers on stage. Wearing a patterned top, leggings and headphones matching her hair color, Willow was adorably all smiles as Pink carried her elder child in her arms after a performance of “Raise Your Glass.”

Also during the L.A. concert, Gwen Stefani made a surprise cameo for a punky “Just A Girl” duet.

Pink and daughter Willow Splash News

Pink and Willow Splash News

On Friday, proud dad Carey Hart shared two photos of his daughter sporting her new ‘do.

“Have you met my daughter Wednesday Addams??? Love you munchkin. #MyDaughterIsMorePunkThanYours,” the father of two captioned a picture of Willow staring at the camera.

In another photo, Hart captured a too cute moment between Willow and 17-month-old son Jameson Moon. “Beach party!” he captioned the candid photo of the siblings playing with their new puppy.

Pink previously told PEOPLE in April that she strives to create a gender-neutral environment for her kids.

“I feel like gender-neutral is in itself a label and I’m label-less. I don’t like labels at all so I believe that a woman and a girl can do anything,” the mother of two said in this year’s Most Beautiful Issue.

“I believe that a boy can do anything. So I have boys that flip dirt bikes and I have boy friends that wear dresses. It’s all okay to me. It’s whatever floats your boat. So that’s the kind of house that we live in,” Pink said.