Pink and Carey Hart's Daughter Willow Pulls Her Own Tooth for $100: 'Best Money I Ever Spent'

Willow Sage is her own tooth fairy.

Pink and Carey Hart‘s 7-year-old daughter had a brave (and lucrative!) moment recently when her parents promised her a three-figure cash prize for pulling out her own loose tooth on the first try — and she nailed it.

“Willz is gonna be the next major investment banker. We settled on 100 buck for 1 shot at pulling her tooth out,” Hart captioned a Tuesday photo of a calm-looking Willow holding her tooth in one hand and the cash in the other.

Added the former professional motocross competitor, 42, “Was the best money I ever spent, and she got 20 weeks worth of tour per diem in 5 seconds. #LoveThisKid”

Willow celebrated her seventh birthday on June 2, receiving sweet messages from both her parents on social media to mark the big milestone.

“Happy 7th birthday to my bad ass daughter Willow!!!!!” wrote Hart alongside a photo of his daughter standing next to a table covered with a cake and supplies to make ice-cream sundaes. “I love this little girl more than life itself. She is becoming such a strong, smart, sensitive, little girl.”

He continued, “I’m so proud of everything you are and I enjoy every moment we are together. Even when you are giving me a hard time! Happy 7th big girl, your mamma, little brother, and papa love you around the moon 10 million times and back.”

Pink, 38, simply captioned an adorable back-and-white throwback photo of herself and baby Willow, “Happy birthday dear one.”

The singer has been performing nonstop as part of her Beautiful Trauma tour, which has been extended through 2019, but her children are the ones who will one day have the final say of when all the traveling will conclude.

“When touring stops working for the kids, if they decide they just want to be home and have a normal life, whatever that means, I’ll stop because they are by far the priority,” Pink told Redbook magazine last month of Willow and her little brother Jameson Moon, 17 months.

“I think it’s cool that they get to see their mom be the boss and work really freaking hard to realize a dream. I’d say it’s 95 percent positive,” the mother of two added.