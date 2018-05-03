Pink Jokes She 'Really Rocked' Concert After Daughter Willow Adorably Falls Asleep Mid-Performance

Most people who attend a Pink concert are dancing and singing along with the star, but for the Grammy winner’s daughter, Willow, that’s not always the case.

On Tuesday, Pink shared an adorable video on social media of her 6-year-old sitting in dad, Carey Hart‘s lap trying to stay awake during her mom’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour in Dallas, Texas.

In the video, Pink’s baby girl, who was sporting a pair of bright pink noise-canceling headphones over her ears, keeps nodding off as a smiling Hart, 42, films her. At the end of the video, Willow opens her eyes and immediately starts laughing, realizing that her dad was secretly recording her falling asleep.

“I really rocked that s— tonight #dallas,” the “What About Us” singer joked in the caption.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Pink, who graced the cover of PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue with daughter Willow and 16-month-old son, Jameson Moon, in April previously said that when it comes to raising the couple’s two children she considers herself “a tough mama” and “a truth-teller.”

Pink with daughter Willow and son Jameson

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“I tell my daughter the truth,” the pop star said at the time. “I let her be 6, but I want her to know about fairness and kindness, and that you have to fight for your rights, and that sometimes girls aren’t paid as much as boys for the same job, and girls aren’t treated the same and that they have to work harder for everything.”

RELATED: Pink’s Daughter Willow on Her Beautiful Issue Cover: ‘Does It Mean I Get an Extra Dessert?’

RELATED VIDEO: How Pink and Her Husband Parent Their Two Kids: ‘He’s Always Good Cop’

And with Jameson, Pink wants to ensure that her baby is “allowed to be sensitive.”

“There’s a documentary called The Mask You Live In that’s incredible and how ‘be a man’ are three of the most detrimental words that can be said to a little boy,” the singer explained.

“I’m all about crying. I think everybody should cry more,” she shared. “Willow’s kind of tired of my tears. She said the other day, ‘Mama, I promise to tell you more about my feelings if you promise to tell me less about yours.’”