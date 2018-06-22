Pink's Daughter Willow, 7, 'Tattoos' Her Baby Brother Jameson — See the Adorable Art

Willow Sage is a budding tattoo artist!

The 7-year-old daughter of Pink and Carey Hart showed off her artistic skills with the help of one very supportive easel: her baby brother Jameson Moon, 17 months.

In an adorable waist-up photo shared to Hart’s Instagram account Thursday, the little boy is completely naked and covered in purple paint courtesy of his sister, complete with a big heart across his torso.

“Willz hooked Jamo up with some tattoos 😂,” Hart, 42, captioned the memorable moment.

Willow may not only become a tattoo artist one day, but it’s clear she also has the chops to run a shop. On Tuesday, Hart posted a snapshot of his brave daughter holding a tooth in one hand and $100 cash in the other.

“Willz is gonna be the next major investment banker. We settled on 100 buck[s] for 1 shot at pulling her tooth out,” wrote the former professional motocross racer. “Was the best money I ever spent, and she got 20 weeks worth of tour per diem in 5 seconds. #LoveThisKid”

Creativity definitely runs in the Hart family. Earlier this month, Pink shared a photo of her baby boy sitting at a gold drum set, wielding a pair of drumsticks like he’d been playing for years.

“It’s in his blood,” the 38-year-old singer captioned the post.