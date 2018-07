Pink & Carey Hart's Sweetest Family Pics

“This friggin guy right here BEST DAD. BEST FRIEND. BEST MAN,” the singer wrote, paying tribute to her hubby with a sweet family snapshot during a bowling outing. “He’s the glue that holds us all down and together. He’s the best friend a person could ever want. He’s the dreamiest, toughest, most creative, forgiving, flexible, supportive, loving human and I love him with all my heart.”