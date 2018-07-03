Peyton Lambton is pregnant!

The Bachelor season 10 contestant is expecting her second child with her husband, The Bachelorette alum Chris Lambton, she announced on Instagram and her blog Tuesday.

“Our team is expanding and we couldn’t be more excited!!” Peyton, 35, captioned a family photo of the couple and their 19-month-old daughter Lyla James.

“Baby Lambton will be here in December and Lyla James is ready for her promotion to big sister!” she added. “I’m sharing the full story on my blog. 👶 🤰🏼❤”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Peyton Lambton’s Blog: Practicing Patience During My Daughter Lyla’s Delivery

In her accompanying blog post, Peyton explains that the couple underwent in vitro fertilization to conceive Lyla, and were about to do the same for baby No. 2 (“I just assumed that was how we would create all of our babies”) when they received a pleasant surprise.

“It’s funny how things work out. In April we went to visit our IVF clinic to find out the process for transferring one of our frozen embryos. We were lucky to have 3 frozen from my first retrieval in 2016,” she recalls.

“As I was waiting to start my cycle in April I found out I was pregnant! Yes, naturally!” Peyton shares. “Talk about a complete shock. We tried for years to get pregnant the old fashioned way and it didn’t work. How in the world is it happening now?”

RELATED VIDEO: Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Welcomes a Son



The family are going to “wait to be surprised” as far as the sex of their baby goes and are extremely excited for their new addition, but Peyton admits there have been some downsides too.

“I have been sick as a dog, but I am finally coming around as we just passed the first trimester,” she explains. “The exhaustion is no joke, especially with a very active toddler running around.”

That active spirit might actually come in handy with a new baby, though. As the mom-to-be reveals, “We can’t wait to see Lyla James as a big sister. She is so nurturing and loves taking care of her baby dolls so I think and hope that will transfer into a real baby. Fingers crossed!”