She’s here!

Pete Wentz and longtime partner Meagan Camper have welcomed a daughter.

“We are so happy to welcome Marvel Jane Wentz into the world,” the Fall Out Boy rocker, 38, and model, 29, told PEOPLE exclusively in a statement. “Her brothers are both very excited about their brand new kid sister.”

Wentz shared the happy news on Instagram Sunday night.

“So excited to introduce Marvel Jane Wentz. Feeling so grateful that she’s here… annnnd she’s already ready to takeover the world ❤🌎 happy Mother’s Day @meagancamper and all the moms out there. We ❤ you,” he posted.

Baby Marvel is Wentz’s third child and first daughter; he’s already dad to 9-year-old son Bronx Mowgli (with ex Ashlee Simpson), and he and Camper welcomed their son Saint Laszlo, 3½, in August 2014.

Pete Wentz and Meagan Camper at home with sons Saint (left) and Bronx. Koury Angelo

Wentz and Camper — who began dating in 2011 — announced they were expecting a daughter on New Year’s Day and opened up to PEOPLE about their expanding family in January.

“We have a lot of testosterone in our house,” Wentz previously told PEOPLE.

“I see my friends who have daughters, and it seems like a whole different kind of love that they have for each other, so I look forward to that being a completely new journey,” he said at the time. “Hopefully it’ll bring some balance to our home!”

Fall Out Boy released their seventh LP, Mania, in January. The pop-punk act’s Mania Tour will pick up Aug. 24 and run through Oct. 10.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Pete Wentz Talks Managing Bipolar Disorder, from Talking and Meditation to Exercise

As Wentz told PEOPLE earlier this year, being on the road “makes you appreciate your life at home — and be present.” And when he’s at home in L.A., the kids “just think of me as the guy that makes pancakes or runs around in the backyard with them, which is grounding in the best possible way,” he said.

Pete Wentz and Meagan Camper Koury Angelo

After almost seven years together, Wentz and Camper are content with their family life — but are still considering getting married.

“It would be nice to celebrate something with our friends and our family,” Wentz said, “but the relationship and commitment and responsibility we have to each other and to our kids is so much bigger [than a wedding] — it’s a lifetime thing. So I think there’s not a rush.”