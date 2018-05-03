Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Open Up About Parenting While on Tour: 'It's Very Hard'

Undertaking a 50-city tour is a daunting task for anyone, especially when you have a toddler.

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy — who are parents to son Shai Aleksander, 16 months on Friday — are currently traveling across the country on their Maks & Val & Peta: Confidential tour, which they’re performing in alongside Chmerkovskiy’s younger brother and fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

The couple has little Shai along with them for the ride, but performing for crowds nationwide multiple times a week means that certain sacrifices have to be made when it comes to spending time with their little boy.

“It’s very hard,” Murgatroyd, 31, told PEOPLE during a Hilton Honors member experience dance class of balancing the tour with getting enough time with Shai. “I didn’t think it would be easy but I just am obsessed with my son, so I want to spend so much time with him.”

“It’s a lot of responsibility — [making sure] he doesn’t eat anything on the floor,” jokes Chmerkovskiy, 38, adding, “We’ve put together a bit of an infrastructure to support the fact that he is here. I think we’ve done it well, but it doesn’t stop me from freaking out.”

Maks Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd and son Shai Maksim Chmerkovskiy Instagram

Murgatroyd tells PEOPLE that they’re able to spend more time with Shai in the mornings, as their evenings are occupied with performing and everything that comes along with that.

“We don’t get to sleep until 2 in the morning sometimes,” she says. “We don’t finish the show and get out of there until 10:30, so we’ve got to come down, shower, get our makeup off and get on to the bus.”

“It takes a minute and it has been a little challenging because I want to take over all the time. I don’t want the nanny to be doing everything,” adds the mother of one.

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd on stage during the "Confidential" tour Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Murgatroyd says the family finds time to spend together often during the day, playing and reading books before heading to work. And sometimes, Shai — who has taken to pointing out Mommy, Daddy and Uncle Val on the tour’s posters — even gets a chance to watch the show and have a moment on the stage with his parents.

“He comes backstage and watches half the show sometimes,” Murgatroyd says. “It’s so cute. He loves it and is clapping with the music.”

Both parents say they’re incredibly thankful they’re able to make it work so that Shai is able to come with them on tour. As Murgatroyd explains, “I would never be able to go on tour without him.”