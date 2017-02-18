Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Expecting Second Child

Paulina Gretzky and fiancé Dustin Johnson are expecting their second child!

The eldest child of famed hockey player Wayne Gretzky made the announcement on her Instagram account Saturday — posting a shot of herself sitting on a bed with her adorable dog.

Wearing a tan sweater, the 28-year-old model and singer showed off her baby bump as she rested her hand gently on her stomach. Her other hand, meanwhile, held a photo of the baby’s ultrasound with a sign that reads “Baby Johnson #2.”

Johnson, 32, popped the question to Gretzky in August 2013 — sharing the happy news of their engagement to Twitter with a picture of his ring upon her finger. “She said yes!!!,” the golfer and 12-time PGA Tour winner wrote.

The couple welcomed their son Tatum on Jan. 19, 2015. Both regularly share videos of Tatum to their respective Instagram pages.

Gretzky snapped back quickly after her first birth — sharing bikini selfies within five months after giving birth.