Imposters Star Parker Young and Fiancée Stephanie Weber Welcome Daughter Jaxon Orion

Parker Young‘s baby girl is here!

The 29-year-old Imposters star and fiancée Stephanie Weber welcomed their daughter, Jaxon Orion Young, on Thursday, July 19, he announced.

The actor introduced his baby girl on Instagram Tuesday, and it’s clear the new dad is smitten.

“Welcome to the world baby girl. Jaxon Orion Young — Daddy’s J.OY. 7•19•2018,” the actor captioned his adorable daddy-daughter snaps.

Parker Young baby Jaxon Orion Young Hattie Foote

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In the photographs, the actor cradles his newborn while staring down at her filled with love. In another, the pair shares a snuggle, with Young still wearing his hospital band.

RELATED: Baby Girl on the Way for Imposters Star Parker Young

Parker Young baby Jaxon Orion Young Hattie Foote

Young also included a close-up of Jaxon yawning, dressed in a tiny white lace dress with a matching bow.

“Mom, Dad and baby are all doing great!” Young’s rep tells PEOPLE.

Back in March, PEOPLE confirmed Young was expecting his first child with Webber.

“The news breaking today has so much meaning since it’s International Women’s Day,” Young explained. “As a man who has been raised by an amazing mother, I cannot express how much I love and respect the women in my life,” Young said.

Parker Young baby Jaxon Orion Young Hattie Foote

Young also broke the news with an over the top sex reveal on the beach, where they set off pink smoke bombs. It was also on this day that Young popped the question to Weber.

“She was 15 when I met her and I was 17, so this ring has been a long time coming,” Young explained.

“We had been together so long and it just worked, that I had really no intention of taking it that next step. I had the mentality that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

“We finally got pregnant and we were doing the reveal, and there’s family in town and friends, and I was like, I think this is a good time to do it,” Young continued.

RELATED ARTICLE: On Your Mark, Get Set, Con! Imposters‘ Leading Men Brush Up on Grifting 101

“Two weeks before I’m scrambling and I found a ring. We’re on the beach with the friends and family and we had smoke bombs and we didn’t know if it was going to be blue or pink. It shot pink smoke and I took a knee, and it was a pretty special moment for us.”