It’s a boy!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Paola and Russ Mayfield will be welcoming a son later this year, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

The couple — who has starred on multiple seasons of TLC’s hit franchise — had a sex-reveal party in Miami on Friday night organized by Paola’s close friend Kelly Pereira, whom the Colombian native met two months after she moved to the Sunshine State.

Guests at the bash sipped on cocktails and tucked into Latin-themed appetizers before the Mayfields cut into a “joke” cake that had no identifying color.

But as soon as the laughter died down the pair each popped confetti guns sending blue glitter into the air, revealing they will soon be parents to a boy.

Russ, 32, and Paola, 31, also called their parents via video chat at the party, where Pereira gave a touching speech about the Mayfields’ rainbow baby.

While Paola confesses she was hoping for a little girl, now she knows she will soon have a son, she says her pregnancy feels real.

“I didn’t care if it was a boy or a girl, I just wanted a healthy baby and to be able to have it in my arms as soon as possible,” the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE.

“Of course I’m always rooting for a girl but a boy is a blessing as well and I know my husband is really excited! This is an amazing experience now I can finally say I’m pregnant!!! I’m having a little boy!”

Russ is certainly one proud papa.

“I am so proud and ecstatic that we will be having a baby boy,” he tells PEOPLE.

“I know and am confident God has prepared me as I welcome in a baby boy into our world! I only want to continue striving to be the leader I was called to be and be the proud, strong, and loving father our baby boy deserves.

Last month, the reality stars announced their happy baby news on social media when Russ shared a photo of himself reading a book titled Dad’s Guide to Pregnancy for Dummies with Paola surrounded by snacks.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have a little one on the way! So much to prepare for and the cravings have started for the both of us,” Russ wrote in the caption.

The couple, who married in October 2013, previously revealed on camera that they had suffered a miscarriage.

“The happiness I felt when I found out I was pregnant was the happiness I was looking for my whole life,” Paola said during an emotional interview on the show.

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.