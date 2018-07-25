Another 90 Day Fiancé baby is on the way!

Paola and Russ Mayfield, stars of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 3, are expecting their first child together, their rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The TLC stars revealed their baby news on social media Wednesday as the father-to-be shared a photo of himself reading a book titled Dad's Guide to Pregnancy for Dummies while Paola is surrounded by snacks. In front of them, laid out on the bed they’re sitting on, are multiple baby onesies.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have a little one on the way! So much to prepare for and the cravings have started for the both of us,” Russ wrote in the caption.

“I cannot express the amount of joy I have in my heart for our expecting baby. I believe this new chapter will bring more hopes and dreams that we will ever imagine,” Russ continued in his post.

“So much happiness is on the way!” he concluded, adding the hashtags, “#russandpao” and “babymakesthree.”

The couple, who married in October 2013, revealed during their season that they had suffered a miscarriage.

“The happiness I felt when I found out I was pregnant was the happiness I was looking for my whole life,” Paola said during an emotional interview on the show.

Part 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.