Owen Wilson 'Excited' About Becoming a Dad Again: Source

Owen Wilson is going to be a father again.

The Wedding Crashers star is set to welcome his second child, this time with Caroline Lindqvist, 41, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“They are having a child,” Wilson’s rep says.

“Caroline is expecting a baby with Owen,” a source close to Wilson and Lindqvist tells PEOPLE. “It was not planned, but they are both excited.”

Wilson, 44, who is already dad to Robert Ford, 2½, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell, has been hands on when it comes to the pregnancy, says the source.

“They are not living together, but Owen is involved,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He comes to doctor’s appointments and makes sure Caroline is doing well.”

While Lindqvist, Wilson’s onetime personal trainer, is legally married, “she didn’t cheat with Owen,” says the source. “Caroline was separated before she got pregnant.”

Wilson has maintained a cordial relationship with Duell, who reportedly lives near his home on the Westside of Los Angeles. On Oct. 5, Owen Wilson came to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, in Los Angeles with Ford and Jade to take pictures with the horses before the match.

PHOTOS: Who’s Due Next?

• Reporting by JULIE JORDAN