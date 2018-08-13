Her Baby Birds! Olivia Wilde Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Daisy and Son Otis Bonding

Olivia Wilde is one proud mama.

On Monday, the 34-year-old actress shared a sweet photo of her daughter Daisy Josephine, 22 months, and son Otis Alexander, 4, snuggled up together in bed under a white comforter.

The youngsters sport adorable bedheads (with the exact same shade of blond hair!) as they gaze up at the camera with inquisitive expressions.

All Wilde added in the caption was two hatching chick emojis to represent her and fiancé Jason Sudeikis‘ little ones.

In April, Wilde opened up to PEOPLE for this year’s The Beautiful Issue, explaining that she finds it intriguing how kids have no judgment over gender-specific activities or colors, and wants to keep it that way for as long as she can.

“[Otis] loves Moana, obviously, and when he thinks about Moana, he thinks of himself as Moana,” said the actress and director. “I love hearing him sing … it’s the best when you can watch them singing in the backseat of your car, and he’s just like, ‘I wish I could be the perfect daughter!’ And he’s just belting it out.”

She added, “That’s so great because at a certain age he’s going to be like, ‘Well, I can’t, that’s … ‘ you know, and he still doesn’t judge things like pink, or dance or gymnastics. These aren’t things that are gender-specific yet.”

“I don’t know why at a certain point we tell them that’s for boys and that’s for girls, but I’m going to do my best to not force that delineation,” Wilde declared.

Sudeikis, 42, told PEOPLE in January 2017 that his daughter “couldn’t have a better role model” than Wilde, whom he proposed to shortly after the 2012 holiday season. The two began dating in November of 2011.

“My joke, when we had Otis was, at least, having a boy, I have a better understanding of how I’m going to screw him up,” the actor joked at the time. “But with a little girl, I mean, she couldn’t have a better role model in Olivia and my sisters and Olivia’s sisters and our mothers.”