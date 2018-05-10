An engagement and a baby on the way? Jacob Underwood‘s got it all.

The O-Town member and his new fiancée Chandler Bay are expecting their first child in October, Bay shared on Instagram alongside a sweet snap of the couple on a beach in San Diego, Underwood’s hometown.

Even more excitement was to come when the couple got engaged in one of the most romantic places in the world: Paris, right under the evening glow of the Eiffel Tower.

“About seven months ago, we booked a tour in the U.K. and when I asked her of all places in the world she wanted to visit, she immediately said, ‘Paris, to see the Eiffel Tower,’ ” Underwood, 38, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “So I put the proposal plans in action!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Chandler Bay and Jacob Underwood Courtesy Jacob Underwood

Chandler Bay and Jacob Underwood Courtesy Jacob Underwood

RELATED: 13 Throwback Music Videos That Defined Your Childhood

“I had planned it for seven months, making sure the guys knew and were there to record the proposal,” he adds. “I staged a picture on the carousel with the Eiffel Tower in the background so she wouldn’t get suspicious with all the cameras out, then I got on one knee. It was everything I had hoped for and more. She said yes.”

The “Liquid Dreams” singer can’t help raving about how he met his bride-to-be, recalling the April 2016 moment in great detail — and it was an instant connection when he heard her singing at a karaoke bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

“When I got closer and realized how beautiful she was, I was at a loss for words (for once) and with complete honesty, I said, ‘Where did you come from, suddenly into my life?’ ” Underwood recalls. “I knew my life had changed for the better immediately after meeting her, and we began making music together within the month.”

Chandler Bay and Jacob Underwood Courtesy Jacob Underwood

Chandler Bay and Jacob Underwood Courtesy Jacob Underwood

Chandler Bay Courtesy Jacob Underwood

RELATED GALLERY: Who’s Due Next? Kat, Shenae and 63 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

“It was a fast friendship that turned romantic after it became obvious our relationship was purposed for much more than music,” Underwood tells PEOPLE, revealing that Bay moved to San Diego about a year after they began dating.

O-Town is gearing up for a summer release of the second of their two-part EP. They’ll also be hitting the road — with several stops on the Pop 2000 Tour, hosted by Lance Bass and featuring performances by Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera, Tyler Hilton and more.

The couple also have plans to release music together in the coming months, previously having released a cover of Gnash’s “I Hate You, I Love You.”