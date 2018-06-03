North West Sings Sweet Rendition of New Kanye West Song in Adorable Video: 'I Still Love You'

North West is one of her father’s biggest fans!

One day after releasing his new album Ye, Kanye West shared an adorable video of his almost 5-year-old daughter singing the chorus to his song “Make No Mistake.”

In the cute clip, North holds onto a box of chocolate milk in the backseat of a car while looking directly at the camera and singing, “Make no mistake, I still love you.”

Overflowing with love, her proud papa simply captioned the clip with three heart-eyed emojis.

On another song from the album, West opens up about how fatherhood changed his perspective on women — and how he hopes daughters North and Chicago, 19 weeks, don’t get treated unfairly as they grow up.

“Father, forgive me, I’m scared of the karma / ‘Cause now I see women as something to nurture / Not somethin’ to conquer,” West raps.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West with children North, Saint and Chicago Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

While Kim Kardashian West and her husband have yet to give any hints on how they’ll be celebrating North’s upcoming birthday on June 15, the pair’s daughter has already started receiving presents — specifically two luxury handbags from Alexander Wang!

Sharing a photo of one of her gifts, the mother of three gushed, “Look at this Wang bag that North got.”

Enthusiastically, she added, “I’m stealing this !!!!!” alongside the image.

Days after enjoying some quality family time with her family in Wyoming, North traveled back home where she ended up having an embarrassing encounter with her grandmother Kris Jenner.

“Yesterday I took North to school and they had crazy hair day, so I wore a blonde wig — thinking I’d be the cool grandma, you know, at school,” Kris, 62, shared with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, before revealing that North was not feeling the look.

“North was rolling her eyes, probably mortified that her grandmother wore a blonde wig,” Jenner told the outlet, laughing off the moment. “It was so funny! I mean, a crazy blonde wig.”