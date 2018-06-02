North West Gets 2 Alexander Wang Bags for Her Birthday — and Kim Kardashian Might Steal Them

North West’s birthday is still over a week away, but the 4 year old is already celebrating in style!

Sharing a photo of one of her daughter’s early birthday gifts — a mini leopard-print handbag that’s worth $750 — Kim Kardashian West gushed, “Oh my god, North is the luckiest girl in the world. Who gets this bag from Alexander Wang?”

After thanking the acclaimed luxury designer, who recently dressed Kardashian West’s younger sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott at the Met Gala, the mother of three added, “I might steal this.”

At the time, the KKW Beauty mogul didn’t see that Wang had actually sent her daughter a second bag, but she realized the mistake hours later.

“Wait, look at this Wang bag that North got, I cannot even believe it. I missed this last night. Love it,” Kardashian West said while showing off a second, and much more sparkly, purse.

Enthusiastically, she added, “I’m stealing this !!!!!” alongside the image.

The glamorous birthday gifts also came with a sweet note from the designer himself, which read, “Happy birthday! Every girl needs a little sparkle.”

While Kardashian West has yet to reveal what this year’s plans for North’s birthday are, last year her family celebrated North’s big day by having a party at Chuck E. Cheese’s. Later on in the month, the KarJenners threw a joint Moana-themed bash for North and her cousin Penelope Disick.

The reality star and husband Kanye West are also parents to son Saint, 2, and 4-month-old daughter Chicago.

Days after enjoying some quality family time with her family in Wyoming, North had a pretty embarrassing encounter with her grandmother Kris Jenner back home.

“Yesterday I took North to school and they had crazy hair day, so I wore a blonde wig — thinking I’d be the cool grandma, you know, at school,” Kris, 62, shared with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday.

But while Jenner may have been feeling her look, North was not impressed.

“North was rolling her eyes, probably mortified that her grandmother wore a blonde wig,” Jenner told the outlet, laughing off the moment. “It was so funny! I mean, a crazy blonde wig.”