Kim Kardashian and Birthday Girl North Get a Sugar Fix as 5-Year-Old Shows Off New Sleek Hairstyle

North has a need for sweet!

The birthday girl turned 5 on Friday, celebrating with her best friend Ryan and mom Kim Kardashian West at Sugar Factory in New York City, which the reality star documented on her Instagram Story.

“Special treat for North,” says Kardashian West in one video, panning among a few of the shop’s sweet creations as a child’s voice in the background can be heard saying, “Look at this huge gummy bear!”

Another clip shows North — who’s rocking a cute, noticeably new ‘do of long, straight hair — watching a huge bunch of cotton candy being spun, and a third recorded the little girl as she looked on in wonder while one of the chain’s famously over-the-top drinks was mixed in front of her.

Kardashian West, 37, also used Instagram Friday morning to wish her oldest child (she and husband Kanye West also share daughter Chicago, 5 months, and son Saint, 2½) a happy birthday.

“My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life!” she captioned a photo from North’s joint unicorn-themed birthday bash with her cousin Penelope Scotland, who turns 6 next month.

“I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe your so big now!” continued the reality star. “The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl!”

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

The sweet festivities didn’t start Friday, though! On Thursday, the mother-daughter pair were spotted at CoolMess ice-cream shop in New York City, where they kicked off North’s birthday celebrations.

“We are making our own ice cream today since we’re in New York for North’s birthday. We’re making chocolate and vanilla,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said in a video shared on Instagram Story. “This is insane!”

A source revealed to PEOPLE of the outing, “They made their own ice-cream flavors by adding lots of toppings. Kim was in a great mood.”