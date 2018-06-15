Happy Birthday, North! Kanye and Kim Kardashian West's Daughter Turns 5 Amid Sweet Family Wishes

Happy birthday, North!

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West‘s oldest child officially turns 5 on Friday. And the lucky little girl has already received some sweet messages on social media from her famous family, including her very proud mama.

“My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life!” Kardashian West, 37, captioned a photo from North’s joint birthday bash with her cousin Penelope Scotland, who turns 6 next month.

“I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe your so big now!” continued the reality star, who’s currently celebrating with North in New York City.

“The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl!”

North’s grandmother Kris Jenner shared an adorable photo gallery of the birthday girl to mark the Friday occasion, showing her growth over the years.

“Happy birthday to our sweet angel North!!” Jenner, 62, captioned the post dedicated to her third-oldest grandchild. “I can’t believe you are 5 today!”

She added, “I love you so much, you are the greatest blessing, and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow into such a beautiful, fun-loving, spirited, kind, smart and funny little lady! ❤ Love, Lovey #HappyBirthdayNorth 🎂🎈”

Kim Kardashian West and daughter North Kim Kardashian/Instagram

On June 3, North and Penelope had a ball at their unicorn-themed birthday party, donning identical rainbow robes and matching bathing suits for the magical event.

While documenting what she described as “North and Penelope’s unicorn birthday party,” Kardashian West made sure to highlight all the bash’s sweet treats, which included donuts, matching unicorn cakes and rice crispy pops with little unicorn horns and ears.

The KKW Beauty mogul also included videos of the too-cute party decorations, which included “real unicorns,” tables covered in festive balloon centerpieces and FUNBOY Rainbow Cloud Day Bed pool floats.