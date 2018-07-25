Have ice cream, will pose!

Nicky Hilton Rothschild took her lucky 2-year-old daughter Lily-Grace Victoria to one of the most popular toddler “playgrounds” in New York City: the Museum of Ice Cream!

The mother-daughter duo are quite the pair in a photograph the heiress shared to Instagram Wednesday, looking ready to share a smooch. They posed in front of a banana wall, with little Lily-Grace waiting patiently to dig into her ice-cream cone.

“Will pose perfectly for rainbow sprinkled ice cream 🍦,” the 34-year-old — who’s even wearing a yellow top that perfectly matches the backdrop! — captioned the adorable image, taken inside the museum’s Pint Shop.

The trip could possibly have been an extension of Lily-Grace’s birthday celebrations. On July 8, her aunt Paris Hilton used Instagram to send heartfelt wishes to her niece.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful niece Lily-Grace! 🎉👶🏼🎂🎉 I am so in love with you my precious little angel! 👼🏼 You have brought so much love & happiness into of my life!😍,” Hilton wrote alongside a photo gallery featuring Lily-Grace with her mom and aunt.

Earlier this month, Hilton Rothschild shared a photo of her older child holding on to a big bundle of balloons as she walked down a hallway. “My birthday girl will celebrate till the helium runs out 🎈🎉🎈🎉🎈🎉🎈🎉🎈🎉🎈🎉,” the star wrote alongside the cute snapshot, posted three days after Lily-Grace’s birthday.

Four months after welcoming daughter Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, who was born Dec. 20, Hilton Rothschild revealed she noticed a big difference in the sisters’ personalities.

“There’s a Paris and a Nicky. The younger one is the quiet, shy one and my older, Lily-Grace, is the more outgoing, loud sister,” she told PEOPLE in April.

The mom of two added that although her daughters are still very young, it’s fun to be “watching them grow every single day” and “you can see their personalities already at this age.”