Nicky Hilton Rothschild just gave her daughter Lily-Grace Victoria the happiest birthday party on earth.

The little girl, who turned 2 on July 8, was feted with a picture-perfect Minnie Mouse-themed celebration. Hilton Rothschild, who also shares 7-month-old daughter Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn with husband James Rothschild, showed off the precious party on Instagram.

Both Minnie and Mickey made appearances at the bash, which grandmother Kathy Hilton and Jaclyn Smith both attended. The cheerful decor — which made good use of those signature ears and polka dot bow — included a balloon arch from OC Balloon Bar, flowers from Bloom Box and desserts from Simply Sweet.

“Putting the final touches on Lily-Grace’s birthday party 🎉,” Hilton Rothschild, 34, shared with her followers in one photo. She also posted a separate gallery of pro shots by Camraface.

Hilton Rothschild wore a spot-on red-and-white dress to fit the theme, while Lily-Grace donned a custom Minnie Mouse costume from Marais Sky. Wrote the fashion designer alongside a photo of the dress, “So much fun reliving my Minnie Mouse obsession with the help of @ShopMaraissky!”

The clothing company posted that the dress featured hand-sewn satin sleeves, adjustable ties, a four-layer tulle skirt and embroidery of Lily-Grace’s name. According to Marais Sky, Hilton Rothschild asked the company to recreate a Minnie Mouse dress she had when she was a child.

On Lily-Grace’s birthday, aunt Paris Hilton posted a message to her niece on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful niece Lily-Grace!” she wrote. “I am so in love with you my precious little angel! You have brought so much love & happiness into of my life! I can’t wait to have my own little baby girl that you will best friends just like your mom & I!”

Lily-Grace is having a summer full of treats: Last month, Hilton Rothschild took her to the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City.

“Will pose perfectly for rainbow sprinkled ice cream,” Hilton Rothschild wrote alongside a picture of the mother-daughter duo in front of a wall of bananas.

In April, the heiress opened up to PEOPLE about raising two daughters. “It’s very interesting. You definitely see the difference,” said Hilton Rothschild. “There’s a Paris and a Nicky. The younger one is the quiet, shy one, and my older, Lily-Grace, is the more outgoing, loud sister.”