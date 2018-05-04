May the Fourth Be With You, Nick and Vanessa Lachey!

In celebration of Star Wars Day on Friday, May 4, Nick shared a throwback photo of his family dressed up in costumes inspired by the film series.

“We go big #StarWarsDay #MayTheFourthBeWithyou,” Nick, 44, captioned the family portrait, featuring the couple’s three kids: sons Camden, 5, and Phoenix, 16 months, as well as daughter Brooklyn, 3.

Nick was dressed in a Darth Vader onesie and Vanessa opted for Princess Leia while their eldest child channeled R2-D2, and Brooklyn and Phoenix were matching in Yoda onesies.

Family-themed outfits have become a tradition in the Lachey household as the brood recently coordinated in Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears during their trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Nick and Vanessa, 37, revealed to PEOPLE in January that while they are happy and “feel very complete” with three kids, having more is a never-say-never situation.

“We feel very complete, but that being said … we just love children and we love having a big family,” the mother of three said. “We’re both content, but if for some crazy reason it were to happen, we wouldn’t be devastated,” explains the mother of three. “It would be like, ‘All right, here we go again.’ ”

Adding, “We are very content and happy with three. It’s just enough. It’s a little bit of a zone defense — we’re not man-to-man anymore, as [Nick] puts it, but just enough to where we can still interact.”