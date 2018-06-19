Nick Lachey’s Wife Vanessa Thanks Him for Putting Up with Her 'Crazy A**': 'Damn I’m Lucky!'

Nick Lachey received a special message from his wife on Father’s Day.

Vanessa, 37, shared an adorable photo of her husband, 44, with their three children — son Camden John, 5, daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 3, and 18-month-old son Phoenix Robert — on Sunday and included a sweet message to her husband of almost seven years.

“Happy Father’s Day to our real life Jack Pearson! Baby, you Love our family unconditionally, always put our kids first and put up with my crazy a—!” she wrote in the caption, comparing him to the beloved patriarch on This Is Us.

“Plus you change diapers & do dishes!!! Damn I’m lucky! Thank You for being YOU! Forever & Always, Baby, I will Love ALL of YOU!!! #HappyFathersDay@nicklachey,” Vanessa added.

In a second post to Instagram, Vanessa shared a sweet video of their youngest son Phoenix playing in the grass as she tried to get him to say, “Mama.”

Instead, the little boy kept repeating “Dada” as he excitedly played with a small toy.

On Mother’s Day, the singer shared his own heartfelt message to his wife, showering her with love in May.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the most incredible mother anyone could ask for. You are the glue that holds this family together and NONE of us could live without you,” Nick captioned the smiley portrait.

“Thank you for your love, strength, understanding, compassion, patience, and spirit. Thanks for being you. There is no one I would want to take this journey with but you. I love you. #happymothersday,” the 98 Degrees band member concluded.

Vanessa thanked her husband of nearly seven years with the comment: “I Love You! And us… ALL of us!”

Nick and Vanessa revealed to PEOPLE in January that while they are happy and “feel very complete” with three kids, having more is a never-say-never situation.

“We feel very complete, but that being said … we just love children and we love having a big family,” the mother of three said. “We’re both content, but if for some crazy reason it were to happen, we wouldn’t be devastated,” she shared. “It would be like, ‘All right, here we go again.’ ”

Adding, “We are very content and happy with three. It’s just enough. It’s a little bit of a zone defense — we’re not man-to-man anymore, as [Nick] puts it, but just enough to where we can still interact.”