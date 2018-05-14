Nick Lachey showered his wife Vanessa with love and sweet messages this Mother’s Day.

The father of three, who wed the former TRL host in July 2011, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram Sunday along with an adorable photo of Vanessa, 37, with their sons Camden, 5, and Phoenix, 16 months, and daughter Brooklyn, 3.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the most incredible mother anyone could ask for. You are the glue that holds this family together and NONE of us could live without you,” Nick, 44, captioned the smiley portrait.

“Thank you for your love, strength, understanding, compassion, patience, and spirit. Thanks for being you. There is no one I would want to take this journey with but you. I love you. #happymothersday,” the 98 Degrees band member concluded.

Vanessa thanked her husband of nearly seven years with the comment: “I Love You! And us… ALL of us!”

Meanwhile, the mother of three gave a special shout-out of her own on Instagram, acknowledging fellow mothers and female figures.

“Happy Mother’s Day! To all you Mama’s out there… we got this! Here’s to life’s Beautiful messes! The unexpected, unplanned, unorganized, imperfect, but at the same time, perfect, happy, spontaneous, magical, beautiful moments!” Vanessa said, sharing a photo of herself carrying husband Nick on her back and surrounded by their children.

“Life is GOOD! And YOU are a huge part of that! One day, they will look back and understand why we did everything we did. Until then, you got THIS! Motherhood… bring it ON! #HappyMothersDay,” she wrote.

Nick and Vanessa revealed to PEOPLE in January that while they are happy and “feel very complete” with three kids, having more is a never-say-never situation.

“We feel very complete, but that being said … we just love children and we love having a big family,” the mother of three said. “We’re both content, but if for some crazy reason it were to happen, we wouldn’t be devastated,” she shared. “It would be like, ‘All right, here we go again.’ ”

Adding, “We are very content and happy with three. It’s just enough. It’s a little bit of a zone defense — we’re not man-to-man anymore, as [Nick] puts it, but just enough to where we can still interact.”