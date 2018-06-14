Nick Cannon Recalls His Biggest 'Dad Fail' with Daughter Monroe (Mariah Carey Wasn't There!)

Nick Cannon is still haunted by his biggest “dad fail.”

In a candid conversation with Queer Eye culture expert Karamo Brown and PEOPLE’s own Jeremy Parsons for a hilarious segment called Dad Fails, the rapper and actor admitted there was a time when his daughter Monroe, now 7, got a little daring on his watch when he wasn’t close by enough to catch her.

“My son [Monroe’s twin brother Moroccan Scott] is tough, but my daughter’s super tough,” he prefaced of the playground incident. “My daughter climbs to the top of the jungle gym and she’s like, ‘Look, Dad!’ ”

“And I was like, ‘That’s greeaaa … ‘ POW!” continues Cannon, 37, miming Monroe’s rapid gravity-powered descent from atop the structure. “And falls straight [down], but bounces back up.”

Nick Cannon and daughter Monroe Source: Nick Cannon/Instagram

Nick Cannon

Monroe was unscathed from her fall, but her dad wasn’t as convinced. “For the next four hours, I’m like, ‘You’re good? Are you sure? Nothing hurts?’ Like two stories, concrete,” he explains.

“If there would’ve been a scratch on her, I don’t know how I would’ve explained this to [the twins’ mom, Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carey],” says Cannon. “Bounced back up, laughed about it, brushed it off … it was the scariest moment of my life.”

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey with their twins Moroccan and Monroe Steve Granitz/WireImage

“And that’s one of those things where your reaction might dictate theirs as well,” notes Parsons.

“Yeah, so you try to stay calm,” says the Wild ‘N Out host, who’s also dad to 15-month-old son Golden. “And I was so far away … you don’t think someone’s gonna fall from [up there]!”