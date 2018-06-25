For NE-YO, daddy duty calls for little to no sleep.

The new dad, who welcomed son Roman Alexander-Raj with his wife Crystal on June 14, joked that being a parent to a baby boy is a dirty job.

“It’s poop to here,” the World of Dance judge, 38, told Entertainment Tonight at Sunday’s BET Awards in Los Angeles, pointing to his elbow.

“No sleep but it is the best thing you will ever do in life,” NE-YO added.

He and Crystal, who wed Crystal in February 2016, are also parents to 2-year-old son Shaffer Chimere Jr. Roman is the third son for NE-YO, who has two children from a previous relationship with Monyetta Shaw: son Mason Evan, 6½, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 7½.

On Monday, Crystal shared adorable footage of their 11-day-old baby on her Instagram Story. Two days after his birth, the new mom shared the first photo of Roman, writing, “He’s so BEAUTIFUL.”

NE-YO previously told PEOPLE about his surprise reaction to finding out he would be a father to another boy.

“I was banking on another girl because I have two boys already. I wanted to have two boy, two girls,” he said in January.

“When we found out it was a boy, my oldest daughter just started boohooing. She so desperately wanted a little sister, so badly,” he added.