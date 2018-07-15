New Mom Brigitte Nielsen Turns 55 and Couldn't Be Happier: It's the 'Best Time in My Life'

Life is fabulous at 55 for Brigitte Nielsen.

The Danish-Italian actress celebrates her birthday on Sunday, less than a month after welcoming her fifth child (and first daughter!), Frida.

“Celebrating my birthday has never been more exciting,” she exclusively tells PEOPLE of the special occasion. “It’s the best time in my life, with my adorable little Frida, my wonderful husband and four beautiful grown-up sons.”

She adds, “Life is amazing, you only get one, so take good care of it, and live it to the fullest.”

Nielsen and her husband, Italian model Mattia Dessi, previously gave PEOPLE an exclusive look at the little raven-haired beauty, who arrived safely in a Los Angeles hospital on June 22, weighing 5 lbs., 9 oz, and measuring 19 inches long.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s been a long road, and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love.”

Nielsen made headlines when she revealed on Instagram on May 30 that — at age 54 — she was pregnant with her fifth child. The star of Red Sonja and Beverly Hills Cop II — who has been married five times — previously had all boys: Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34.

Nielsen, who was married to actor Sylvester Stallone from 1985-87, wed Dessi in July 2006. Daughter Frida is their first child together.

Last week, Nielsen celebrated the couple’s wedding anniversary with a silly shot of the duo eating ice cream.

“12yr marriage today and we still have love&fun with just being together❤#love #together,” she said.

The star previously opened up about wanting to have more kids in August 2008.

“The children have kept me going. After I do Playboy, we want to try IVF. It’s asking a lot, but if it’s possible, it would make our package complete,” Nielsen told Hello! magazine.