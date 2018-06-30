Neve Campbell is officially a mother of two!

The House of Cards actress — she portrays Leann Harvey on the Netflix drama — announced Friday that she and her actor partner, JJ Feild, adopted a baby boy, Raynor, five months ago.

Campbell, who also shares son Caspian, 6, with Feild, revealed the news alongside a sweet Instagram photo of her family pushing a stroller while out for a walk.

“Sheer joy!!!!….So it’s been a secret up until now as JJ and I wanted to wait until it was official but we adopted a beautiful baby boy 5 months ago,” she revealed.

“His name is Raynor and we are madly in love with him,” said Campbell, 44.

She continued, “Our 6 year old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning ‘Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby.’ It’s the most incredible thing we’ve experienced. We’re so grateful for this beautiful light coming into our lives and we think of and are grateful to his birth family every day for such an incredible gift.”

The mother of two said of the image, “This picture was taken moments after our adoption became official yesterday and I’ve been dying to share our news with you all!”

Following the birth of her oldest son in 2012, Campbell, who played Julia on Party of Five and Sydney in the Scream series, revealed how she chose Caspian’s name.

“We looked through a lot of books and I liked the idea of a unique name,” Campbell shared during an appearance on The Talk.

“I like having a unique name — it’s [my mom’s] maiden name, Neve — and not a lot of people have it. It’s nice having something special and different and so I wanted something like that for our son,” she said.

Before the baby boy’s birth, Campbell and Feild, 40, had narrowed down their picks to five favorites, but after their first child was born, the winning name was an obvious choice.

“We decided that we’d wait and see and meet him and then decide,” she explained. “And … when he was born we realized we could only remember one and that was Caspian, so it seemed like it was right.”