Neve Campbell Explains the Meaning Behind Her Son Raynor's 'Unique' Name and Why She Chose It

Neve Campbell‘s name game is strong.

The Skyscraper star stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan recently to talk about her new film, and opened up a bit about how she and partner JJ Feild chose their baby son Raynor‘s name.

“Our son Caspian has a unique name, I like having a unique name,” Campbell, 44, said of herself and the couple’s 6-year-old. “So we weren’t gonna call him Bob because you can’t be Bob and Caspian.”

“It means warrior of judgment or someone who trusts good judgment, and I liked the idea of that for him,” she added, explaining they chose “the British spelling” of the name and that it also comes from German.

Neve Campbell David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Since she and Feild, 40, adopted baby Raynor earlier this year, Campbell says their older son “loves” and has truly embraced his big-brother role.

“He’s not competitive,” shares the Party of Five alum of Caspian. “He climbs into the crib with the baby in the morning and takes him out of his sleep suit and reads him books. He’s in love with him. It’s the cutest thing.”

Neve Campbell and JJ Feild

The House of Cards actress announced in late June that she and her fellow actor beau Feild had adopted Raynor five months previous, revealing the news alongside a sweet Instagram photo of her family pushing a stroller while out for a walk.

“Sheer joy!!!!….So it’s been a secret up until now as JJ and I wanted to wait until it was official but we adopted a beautiful baby boy 5 months ago. His name is Raynor and we are madly in love with him,” she revealed. “Our 6 year old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning ‘Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby.’ ”

“It’s the most incredible thing we’ve experienced,” Campbell continued. “We’re so grateful for this beautiful light coming into our lives and we think of and are grateful to his birth family every day for such an incredible gift. This picture was taken moments after our adoption became official yesterday and I’ve been dying to share our news with you all!”

Skyscraper is in theaters nationwide now.