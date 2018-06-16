NE-YO's Wife Crystal Smith Shares First Photos of Their 'Beautiful' Son Roman — See the Pics!

NE-YO and wife Crystal Smith welcomed their second child to their family on Thursday — and he’s just as “beautiful” as his mom says he is!

On Saturday, Crystal shared the first photos of son Roman Alexander-Raj Smith.

Among the sweet snaps she posted to her Instagram Stories was a shot of NE-YO (né Shaffer Smith) and Roman enjoying some “skin to skin” time, and a picture of Crystal laying with her little boy.

“Blessed,” she labeled the photo.

“He’s so BEAUTIFUL 😍,” the proud mom had said earlier.

Roman was born on Thursday at 2:11 p.m. at Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measuring 19 inches in length.

According to Crystal, his birth was unexpected.

“I had a ironclad birth plan and I was determined to do it my way. But God had other plans apparently,” she wrote on Instagram Friday, captioning a photo of her and Roman. “A routine doctors visit on Thursday and I was rushed straight to the hospital and surgery less than a hour later! Roman wasn’t doing well in my womb and had to be taken immediately or the doctors feared the worst. Scariest moments ever!!! But he’s here and he’s healthy and we are so happy!!!!!!”

She continued: “Thank you @neyo for giving me the one thing I’ve always longed for.. my very own family! I love you and these kids so much. #SmithGangGrows #KingRo#BreastIsBest (can’t you tell I’m so happy rn).”

Crystal and NE-YO are also parents to 2-year-old son Shaffer Chimere Jr. Roman is the third son for NE-YO, who has two children from a previous relationship with Monyetta Shaw: son Mason Evan, 6½, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 7½.

The World of Dance judge wed Crystal in February 2016. They welcomed Shaffer three weeks later, and revealed this past October that they had another little one on the way.