Naturi Naughton Shares Joy of Watching Daughter Zuri Take Her First Step: 'I'm Loving Motherhood'

Naturi Naughton‘s daughter Zuri is moving in the right direction — with her first step!

“I’m loving motherhood, my baby just took one step by herself, she’s trying to walk,” the Power actress, 34, told PEOPLE at Essence Fest on Saturday.

Zuri will be turning 1 this month, and Naughton just can’t get enough of her.

“These milestones are making me feel like it’s all worth it. You know being pregnant, shooting, breastfeeding while shooting, I did a lot. I was shooting four and a half months into my pregnancy,” the mother of one added.

When Naughton isn’t with baby Zuri, she’s working on her Starz season, currently in its fifth season.

“People are going crazy,” she told PEOPLE about the show. “I mean this season started with a bang, last season ended with a bang, I think fans are super engaged on social media.”

“Power fans are the best fans I think out there as far as television shows, so I’m really grateful,” she added.

Naughton has also partnered to work with the My Black Is Beautiful campaign which serves to “celebrate the diverse collective beauty of black women,” according to the campaign’s website.

“It means loving the skin you’re in,” she said. “My Black Is Beautiful means being a beautiful black woman who is unapologetic about how strong she is and how multidimensional you are.”

“I think women sometimes try to put women in boxes…but I have so many complexities and layers, why should I not shine in all of those areas?” she told PEOPLE.