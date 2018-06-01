Natalie Morales Reveals Which Expletive-Filled Parenting Moment She Wishes She Could Redo

Mother of two Natalie Morales has had her fair share of parenting challenges — including some instances she wishes she could do over completely.

In a segment for PEOPLE’s Celeb Moms Get Real, sponsored by Ford, the NBC News anchor and cookbook author admits there was a stressful moment in which she swore heavily in front of her boys Luke Hudson, 9½, and Joseph “Josh” Steven, 14.

“It was pouring rain and I was driving my sons to their soccer practice, and as I was driving them, a truck cut me off, and out came a lot of expletives,” says Morales, 45. “After the expletives, I then missed my turn, which then proceeded with more expletives.”

“My kids are sitting in the backseat holding each others hands going, ‘What is going on?!’ ” she recalls. “I got so lost somewhere in the middle of Secaucus, New Jersey.”

“We completely blew off practice — which made my husband very mad — I turned around and went straight home,” Morales adds. “There was a lot of apologizing the next day and saying, ‘Don’t you ever do that. Don’t do as I do.’ ”

The longtime journalist admits she’s “the stricter one” between herself and husband Joe Rhodes, with whom she will celebrate 20 years of marriage this August.

“My husband is the good cop and yes, I’m the bad cop,” she says with a laugh. “Somebody has to be!”

RELATED VIDEO: Natalie Morales Shows Off Her Kids’ Playroom



But the bond Morales has with her sons is no surprise considering what she considers her best parental quality: “being a really good listener” for them.

“I think every parent needs to pay attention to what their kids are telling them,” she advises. “So I’m always asking my kids questions, maybe annoying them a little too much with that.”

Continues Morales, “Also, I’m an affectionate parent. I’m one of those parents who’s always hugging on my kids. I think you can never give them enough love.”