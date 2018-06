From Unicorn Rides to Circus Acts: The 14 Most Lavish Celeb Kid Birthday Parties

The Kardashian Krew loves a good themed-party. As many of their kids are close in age, they’ve tended to throw joint birthday bashes in order to maximize the family fun. In June 2018, Kim and Kourtney’s oldest daughters, North and Penelope, celebrated their upcoming 5th and 6th birthdays, respectively.

Kim proudly documented their unicorn-themed celebtation, showing off all of the party’s sweet treats, which included doughnuts, rice crispy pops with little unicorn horns and ears and adorable unicorn cakes with the girls’ names written on them.

For the girls’ third joint birthday party in a row, the Kardashian mamas made sure the decorations were perfect; horses dusted in glitter and wearing unicorn horns elevated the theme, as did the festive balloon centerpieces and pool floats.