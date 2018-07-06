Why RHOP's Monique Samuels Hasn't Told Her Two Kids About Her New Pregnancy Yet

Monique Samuels has told everyone in her life about her new pregnancy. Well … everyone except her two kids.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star announced in June that she and her husband Chris Samuels are expecting another baby together.

It’s great news, especially considering Monique suffered a miscarriage last year. But they have yet to spill the beans to daughter Milani, 3, and son Christopher, 5.

“Kids are so impatient, so I don’t want them to feel like they’re waiting forever and ever for this baby,” Monique, 34, explains to PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “If they come out and ask, obviously I’ll say something.”

“But when I was pregnant with Milani, I didn’t tell Christopher until I was around six and a half months pregnant. I like to do it when I’m further along,” she says, adding with a laugh, “They will bug me about it nonstop too, asking me all sorts of questions. I need the break.”

Chris and Monique Samuels with daughter Milani and son Christopher Monique Samuels/Instagram

But just because Monique hasn’t said anything doesn’t mean her kids don’t have some inclination that something different is occurring.

“They were grabbing at my stomach before I ever started showing,” she says. “They were like, ‘Let me see your belly, let me touch your belly.’ They were kissing on my belly and I’m looking at Chris like, ‘It’s almost as if they know but they don’t realize what they’re doing.’ ”

Monique, due Dec. 3, says she and Chris will be waiting to find out their baby on the way’s sex until birth. “It’ll be a surprise,” she shares. “With my two kids, we waited until we pushed to find out the sex. We like to know then.”

Monique and Chris Samuels Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

That doesn’t mean she doesn’t have instincts — and ones that are usually right, too. “Early on in my pregnancies, I always get this feeling about what I’m carrying,” she recalls. “So far I’m two for two.”

Monique adds, “I felt like Christopher was a boy … I felt like Milani was a girl … and right now, I’m really feeling like this baby is a boy. There are a lot of similarities to my pregnancy with Christopher. We won’t know until December though.”

Monique and Chris Samuels Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Either way, Monique and Chris have monikers ready to go. They actually came up with Christopher and Milani’s names when they were dating 11 years ago, and filmed a video addressed to them while they were on their honeymoon.

“We said, ‘Let’s do a video to our future kids,’ ” says Monique. “And we were just like, ‘Hey Christopher, hey Milani. We know you’re not even conceived, but we’re on our honeymoon and one day you’ll be there with us.’ They watch it all the time. It’s the cutest, funniest video.”

And while they wait, Monique is staying busy. Besides appearing on RHOP, she also manages and handles all the bookkeeping on the couple’s investment properties.

She also recently launched her own website, Not for Lazy Moms, where hardworking mothers share parenting tips and all-natural at-home remedies. And on top of it all, she’s putting out a Not for Lazy Moms podcast this month.

“I’m really excited to go through this process again and share quick tips and things I’ve learned along the way,” she says. “I’m covering all sorts of topics: pregnancy after miscarriage, being pregnant and having young kids, trying to make sure that they’re okay but you’re still taking care of yourself, what to expect when you’re about to go into the delivery room as first-time moms and fitness classes like Pure Barre that help you stay fit, active and strong to prepare the body for labor and delivery.”

