Miranda Kerr's Husband Evan Spiegel Opens Up About Being a New Dad: It's 'Transformative'

“Dad” is a perfect new role for Evan Spiegel.

The Snapchat co-founder and CEO, 28, welcomed his first child, son Hart, with wife Miranda Kerr on May 7. And while speaking to E! News in France recently during the 2018 Cannes Lion festival, he described the experience as one that has completely changed him over the last few weeks.

“It’s impossible to describe. It’s a life-transforming event,” he said of fatherhood, smiling.

One more perk of having a baby? Getting to celebrate Father’s Day! As Spiegel describes of Sunday’s holiday, “Now I have a dad grilling set, which is a positive addition.”

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr Miranda Kerr/Instagram

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

While Hart is Spiegel’s first child, he also shares a special bond with Flynn, Kerr’s 7-year-old son with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

In fact, the little boy might be taking a leaf out of the tech mogul‘s book. As he explains to E! News, “Flynn is 7 and he’s already on his iPod.”

Spiegel adds, “We email. Very emoji-heavy. It’s good!”

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Following Hart’s birth, Kerr, 35, and Spiegel told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement, “Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family.”

Their statement continued, “Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kind words and wishes during this very special time.”

On Father’s Day, the Australian model captioned a selfie of the married pair, “And to my wonderful husband. Watching you become a Father warms my heart ❤ You’re a natural and Hart is the luckiest boy to have you as his Dad. 🙏🏻🌈👼🏻”