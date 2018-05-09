Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Welcome 'Beautiful' Son Hart: 'Words Cannot Explain How Happy We Are'

Miranda Kerr‘s baby boy has arrived!

The Australian model gave birth to her second child and first with husband Evan Spiegel, on Monday, May 7, in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirms.

Born at 11:53 p.m., Hart Kerr Spiegel is named after Evan’s grandfather, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family. Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kind words and wishes during this very special time,” the new parents told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

Kerr, 35, is also mom to 7-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

TMZ was the first to report the baby news.

PEOPLE confirmed in November that the couple was expecting, almost six months after they tied the knot in front of about 40 chauffeured guests during an intimate celebration held in the backyard at the Snapchat co-founder and CEO’s Los Angeles home.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel debuted her baby bump in January, attending a Golden Globes afterparty in a leopard-print fitted black gown to show solidarity with others supporting the Time’s Up movement.

In February, Kerr told Jimmy Kimmel that Flynn was ready to be a big brother right after his mom married Spiegel, 27. She recalled, “The day after the wedding, he comes running in and he’s like, ‘Mommy, is it in there?’ I was like, ‘Honey, give it a minute.’ ”

The balancing act of motherhood and parenting is worth the work for the KORA Organics founder, who revealed on Girlboss Radio with Sophia Amoruso in March how she has prioritized setting an example for Flynn.

“I [want] to make sure that I’m there for my son, to drop him off and pick him up,” Kerr said. “I schedule all my work around his schedule … he knows that I work and he knows when he’s with his dad he’ll FaceTime and maybe I’ll be on a photo shoot or maybe I’ll be in a business meeting … ”

“He knows that, but at the same time, he knows that he’s a priority in my life, so I just want him to feel like a priority,” she explained. “So when he comes home from school, I really try to make sure that I’ve got everything I can wrapped up. I can do conference calls after I put him back to bed at night.”