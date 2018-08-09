Congratulations on becoming a new mama, Mina Starsiak!

The star of HGTV’s Good Bones has welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband of two years, Stephen Hawk, the couple confirm to PEOPLE.

Born on Thursday, Aug. 9, at 4:15 a.m., baby Jack Richard Hawk weighed 6 lbs., 1 oz., and measured 19 inches in length upon his arrival in Indianapolis.

“Aaaand we’ve got a baby,” Starsiak wrote, announcing the news on her Instagram.

Starsiak, 33, first shared the exciting news of her pregnancy in February with a staged Instagram photo mimicking a movie poster, featuring the couple sitting on their couch with their three dogs while her seemingly dumbstruck hubby reads the book, Dude, You're Gonna Be A Dad!

“[Stephen] and I are suuuper excited to finally announce…. Baby Hawk coming 2018!!!!” the star captioned the photo, “We’re thrilled for this first baby journey and that we’re going to be able to share it all with YOU!”

The network immediately congratulated the couple, teasing that their baby would join the family of builders. “We can’t wait to welcome Mina and Stephen’s baby to the HGTV family,” they said in a statement. “We wish them the best of everything. And we’ve already got a tiny silver hammer waiting for our newest little renovator!”

Though Starsiak and Hawk might be new parents, this isn’t their first time caring for a child. In 2017, they took in Starsiak’s toddler niece Julie “Juju Bean” for a year — an experience the couple say cemented their decision to have their own children.

“Julie was definitely not planned but was the most incredible thing I think either Steve or I have been part of,” Starsiak told HGTV earlier this year. “Having another human depend on you really changes you in a way you can’t really put into words. Seeing the amount of love Steve developed for Bean in such a short amount of time, someone who was previously a stranger to him, solidifies how awesome of a dad he’ll be.”

The pair, who got engaged in 2015 with an elaborate scavenger hunt planned by Hawk, have spent the last several months building their new home from scratch, which they plan to reveal in a new episode of the show.

“I’m not the girl that grew up talking about her wedding and babies since she was a little girl,” Mina said in her HGTV interview. “I definitely took my time.”

She added, “And I’m just so excited that that road has put me where I am: loving my career, having a smokin’ hot husband who is just the greatest and choosing to start our family at a time where Steve and I can really be our best and do our best for the first of hopefully a couple little ones.”