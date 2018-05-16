Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Matt Altman Welcomes Twins London and Ashton

Babies make four!

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ Matt Altman is now a proud father of a twin boy and girl.

Altman and wife Johanna Sicat welcomed their two bundles of joy into the world on Monday, and the following day, the realtor proudly announced their arrival by sharing a photo of himself and his newly expanded family on his Instagram Tuesday.

In the photo, Sicat lies on a hospital bed smiling as she cuddles their daughter, London, and son, Ashton, on her chest as Altman holds onto her arm.

“So about last night… just the best day of my life,” Altman wrote in the caption. “Welcomed our beautiful little girl London and our handsome little boy Ashton. #complete #babies #twinning #happy #healthy #family.”

With the two new additions, the Altman family is growing. Matt’s brother and costar, Josh Altman, welcomed his own child, 13-month-old daughter Alexis Kerry, last year with wife Heather Bilyeu Altman.

Alexis is the first child for Altman and Bilyeu Altman, who tied the knot in Aspen, Colorado, in April 2016.

The Altmans announced their bundle of joy on the way in September, revealing to Extra that they were expecting a daughter.

“I knew something wasn’t right because I had to go to the bathroom every five minutes,” Bilyeu Altman said at the time of how she knew she was pregnant. She then took a test and called her husband, who was away at the time, to break the exciting news to him.

“I am having a little angel baby girl and I am going to spoil the hell out of her,” added Altman.