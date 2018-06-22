Mike Colter is about to get another dose of pink in his life!

The star of Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and The Defenders and his wife, Netflix executive Iva Colter, — who is six months along — are expecting their second daughter together, PEOPLE confirms on Thursday.

“We are feeling happy but a bit nervous as well. It’s a new member of the family. While it will shift focus for us again, our daughter Niles will probably be affected the most, so we are making sure she feels comfortable and excited with the change to our growing family,” the couple says.

Baby girl on the way will join the spouses’ daughter Naiella, who celebrated her third birthday earlier this month.

Iva and Mike Colter Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In April, Colter opened up to PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real about his little girl, revealing that she’s quickly learning how to communicate with him to get what she wants.

“I thought I’d be more strict, but I think it’s a combination of strict and fun because if I tell her to do something, she takes her time. She looks at me and sizes it up, deciding whether she’s going to do it or not,” said the actor, 41.

“She says no, but I can tell she’s trying to calculate how much she can get away with,” he explained. “I’m pretty firm because if she doesn’t listen, I say, ‘You have to be a good listener,’ and if she doesn’t listen then I get pretty serious with her and give her a talking to. I let her understand that there are ramifications for not listening to Daddy.”

Mike Colter and daughter Naiella Ari Michelson

And the couple’s daughter is also speaking her mind — adorably, of course. “She doesn’t understand that some things are weird, like you don’t say certain things,” Colter recalled.

He continued, “She tells people to take their shoes off when they come into the house, like, ‘Take your shoes off! Take your shoes off!’ and she’ll tell people, ‘You have ugly feet.’ She’s a little honest for her age.”