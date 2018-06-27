The Bachelorette Alum Michael Stagliano and Wife Emily Welcome Son Hunter James

Michael Stagliano is a daddy — for the second time!

Stagliano — famous for both his runs on Bachelor Pad and The Bachelorette season 5 — and his wife, Emily, have welcomed their second child: son Hunter James.

“Where there were three Stagliano’s, now there are four! Whahooo! Welcome to the world Hunter James,” Michael announced on Instagram Wednesday.

He also gave a sweet shout-out to his wife, writing, “Oh also @emilystag is a powerhouse of a Mom! So proud of her and SO in love with her.”

The reality star shared four photos that were taken in the delivery room, including a smiling photo of himself holding his newborn and one of the couple’s elder son, 2-year-old Bowen Michael, meeting his baby brother.

The couple was engaged seven months after they started seeing each other and married in May 2014. “Celebrated 4 years of marriage with @emilystag last night. I am the luckiest guy I know,” Michael wrote on Instagram at the end of May.

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2016, Emily revealed that the pair didn’t wait long after beginning their courtship to talk about their future family.

“We talked about our kids’ names a few months into dating,” she shared.

“Totally healthy to talk about baby names on date number three!” Michael added jokingly. “[But] it worked out for us.”